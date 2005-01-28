Benefits of sports to special needs kids

For children with developmental challenges, letting them be part of the decision-making process when picking the right sport is important. It will make them feel more in control, therefore the child will be more comfortable, more interested, and not just goal but also fun oriented in making important bounds, healthy living, and values they will learn through the gameplay of their choosing. It will also promote a sense of independence, and make it easier for them to make important connections with their peers. They will learn how to be part of a group, how to function in a team, all in a pleasant way. These positive traits will make the children more successful in their later careers.

Having a good time

For any child, the primary purpose of participating in any activity is to have fun. But some types of sports can also affect their motor skills such as agility, balance, strength, and dexterity. Being physically active also improves one’s mood. Through repetition people and children gain trust in themselves and their surroundings. Being part of a team teaches them how to communicate with the rest of world, expanding their own. It helps them socialize not only in a place where they practice the sport of their choosing, but also it opens doors to social events such as birthday parties of their teammates, sleepovers, and other activities. Playing sports can teach them how to find their place in the world, and that every person can find their purpose in every setting.

Their confidence will not only be boosted from family, but also from their peers and their role in the team. Learning how a game of sports functions will teach them how to deal with victory and defeat. It will show them how to work on social skills such as turn-taking, waiting, cooperation and tolerating losing. Having a hobby will not only color their world more, but it will also help them in making new friends outside the game. It can be a window for other peers to easily connect with your child through a common denominator.

Special Sport Leagues

There are a lot of sports leagues created by parents of special needs kids and programs available through cities and county recreation departments. Many private schools for kids with special needs have sports teams that emphasize inclusiveness. Your child can benefit from the exercise, energy release, and pure enjoyment of playing sports. Children in a wheelchair are able to play tennis or basketball. Children who don’t have limbs can have benefit from horse riding for example. Activities that are especially good are handball, football, soccer, boccia, weightlifting, gymnastics, swimming and bicycling.

Every sport can be modified for these children. With the help of the community, special needs children can, and should, play and benefit from the physical activity just like all the other people. Playing sports is about overcoming differences and getting together to share love, sportsmanship, positive sports spirit, and friendship. It helps us learn we are all in our hearts, the same.