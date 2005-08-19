7 cool and 7 even more awesome ways to make neighbors into friends

There are many ways every person can positively affect other people in their neighborhood, and their community as a whole. Here is a list of 14 fun ideas that people can use to improve their areas and strengthen the bond with their neighbors. This can help in creating a foundation for neighbors and friends to solve problems in communities and seize opportunities.
Fun events for people to get to know each other
- You can organize any number of community events such as a „bake-off“, various exhibits of things that people in your neighborhood collect, or game days for children and their parents.
- You can make concerts in a neighborhood park, and even combine socializing and cause by raising money for charities.
- You and your neighborhood friends can sponsor holiday celebrations.
- With a goal to help working parents in balancing career and family, you can organize mom’s or dad’s bowling/night outs/movies/or anything else. Together, the remaining parents can take all of the children to a picnic for their own party time.
- Put a table and chairs in front of your house for you and your friends to rest. Invite neighbors that pass by for a drink. In no time people will be coming with food, drinks, and different stories.Hang swings from your porch so your and other children can come and play.
- Instead of narrow walls or fences that close neighbors out, build half-walls wide enough to function as a seat.
- Instaling new doors in fences between neighborhood yards helps in emergencies but also strengthen trust, friendships, and community as a whole.
Doing community work together
- Teenagers can organize themselves or under an experienced adult to make a web page for your town. The site can have all the working hours of important places in the city, ads, and description of all the places where people like to hang out.
- There can also be a list of projects that people in the community did together and list of all the future ideas with an invite for anyone to join. People will be interested in participating in something that is making their world a better place.
- Make a volunteer network where people will help each other with repairing their homes, whether it is about fixing appliances or backyard work.
- In assistance with your town and your community to plant trees where needed. Neighbours can plant their own trees with their children or the elderly, and go back to see the fruits of their labor.
- Also, you can make a communal area, in order to use up unused spaces. These spaces could be used to create gardens. The job itself will be fun and productive in making bonds with people from the community.
- You can also make your own playground if there is none in your town.
