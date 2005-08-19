7 cool and 7 even more awesome ways to make neighbors into friends

There are many ways every person can positively affect other people in their neighborhood, and their community as a whole. Here is a list of 14 fun ideas that people can use to improve their areas and strengthen the bond with their neighbors. This can help in creating a foundation for neighbors and friends to solve problems in communities and seize opportunities.

Fun events for people to get to know each other

You can organize any number of community events such as a „bake-off“, various exhibits of things that people in your neighborhood collect, or game days for children and their parents. You can make concerts in a neighborhood park, and even combine socializing and cause by raising money for charities. You and your neighborhood friends can sponsor holiday celebrations. With a goal to help working parents in balancing career and family, you can organize mom’s or dad’s bowling/night outs/movies/or anything else. Together, the remaining parents can take all of the children to a picnic for their own party time. Put a table and chairs in front of your house for you and your friends to rest. Invite neighbors that pass by for a drink. In no time people will be coming with food, drinks, and different stories.Hang swings from your porch so your and other children can come and play. Instead of narrow walls or fences that close neighbors out, build half-walls wide enough to function as a seat. Instaling new doors in fences between neighborhood yards helps in emergencies but also strengthen trust, friendships, and community as a whole.

Doing community work together